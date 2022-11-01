‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Joins ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ for Disney+ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Heartstopper” star Joe Locke has been cast in the “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” for Disney+, Variety has learned exclusively from sources.

Locke joins Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel Studios series, in which Hahn will reprise the role of Agatha Harkness, whom she played in “WandaVision.” Exact plot details, including the character Locke will play, are being kept under wraps. Emma Caulfield Ford is also set to reprise the role of Dottie from “WandaVision” in the new series.

As has been the case in the past, Marvel Studios does not comment on projects they have in the works. Reps for Locke declined to comment.

Locke made his scripted television debut in the Netflix series “Heartstopper,” based on the web comic and graphic novel of the same name. He stars as Charlie Spring, a gay teenager who falls in love with a popular classmate played by Kit Connor. The show proved to be an immediate hit, with Netflix renewing the show for Seasons 2 and 3 not long after its debut. Locke then made his professional theater debut in August, starring in “The Trials” from writer Dawn King and director Natalie Abrahami at the Donmar Warehouse.

Variety exclusively reported “Coven of Chaos” was in the works in October 2021, with Disney officially confirming the news on November of that year. Jac Schaefer, the head writer and executive producer on “WandaVision,” returns in that role for “Coven of Chaos.” A spinoff centered on Vision starring Paul Bettany is also in development.

In “WandaVision,” Hahn started out playing the role of Agnes, Wanda and Vision’s nosy neighbor, before it was revealed she was in fact Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch. In the Marvel comics and the series, Agatha is shown to have survived the Salem Witch Trials and is more than a match for Wanda, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. When viewers last saw her in the finale of “WandaVision,” Wanda traps Agatha in Westview by using her powers to force her revert to her Agnes persona.