HBO‘s Shaquille O’Neal Documentary Series Sets November Premiere Date

HBO’s upcoming documentary series on Shaquille O’Neal has been given a Nov. 23 premiere date, Variety has learned.

The four-part docuseries will span four weeks, with new episodes airing each Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Viewers will also be able to stream on HBO Max.

Hailing from director Robert Alexander, “Shaq” details the life of the legendary Lakers champion O’Neal from sports phenom to cultural figure. Per HBO, the doc “chronicles Shaq’s ascent to superstardom, as a dominant force who won four NBA championships, league MVP honors, and changed the game. It also encompasses his life off the court, from his upbringing in a military family to his deepest personal relationships and prosperous broadcasting and business careers.”

“We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together,” said O’Neal in a statement.

Several notable NBA figures including Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher and Rick Fox offer interviews in the doc, along with former head coaches Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, as well as former Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Jerry West. O’Neal’s family members — including his mother, Dr. Lucille O’Neal, siblings Jamal and Lateefah Harrison, and his children Taahirah, Shareef, and Myles — are also featured in the docuseries.

An exclusive clip will debut tonight on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

In addition to directing, Alexander also executive produces alongside Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Mike Parris, Perry Rogers, Colin Smeeton. Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Bentley Weiner executive produce for HBO with coordinating producer, Abtin Motia. The series is co-executive produced by Katy Murakami. Peter Berg’s Film 45 Production, Jersey Legends, and Hardware Studios are behind the production.