HBO Senior Vice President of Media Relations Angela Tarantino to Exit After Over 30 Years

Angela Tarantino, HBO’s senior vice president of media relations, is leaving the premium cabler after 32 years, Variety has confirmed.

Tarantino first joined HBO in 1990 as an executive secretary. She rose through the ranks as a publicist before being promoted to vice president in 2004. She was named senior vice president in 2017. It was during that time that HBO became a dominant force in scripted originals, with many of the shows that Tarantino worked on going on to not only drive viewership but also substantial awards recognition.

During her time at HBO, Tarantino has worked on press campaigns some of the network’s biggest hit shows, including but not limited to “Sex and the City,” “The Sopranos,” “Succession,” “Watchmen,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Undoing,” and “The Leftovers.” She also worked on many of HBO’s best known original films, like “Game Change,” “Temple Grandin,” and “Recount.” Nearly all of the aforementioned titles went on to win multiple Emmy Awards, with shows like “Sex and the City” and “The Sopranos” becoming the first cable shows to win best comedy and drama series respectively.

Tarantino is the latest long-tenured media executive to depart recently. It was previously reported that Karen Jones, executive vice president and head of communications for HBO and HBO Max, would be leaving after over 20 years.

Elsewhere in the media landscape, Kelly Kahl stepped down as president of CBS Entertainment after more than 25 years with that company, while Bob Chapek was ousted as CEO of Disney after first joining the Mouse House in 1993.

Deadline first reported Tarantino’s exit.