Arizona Cardinals Named Subject of Newest Season of HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks In Season’ (TV News Roundup)

The Arizona Cardinals will be the subject of the newest season of “Hard Knocks In Season.”

HBO Sports and NFL Films will team up this fall for “Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals,” a docuseries on the NFC West contender. The Emmy-winning weekly series will feature all access coverage inside the Cardinals as they navigate the challenges of an NFL season and battle to return to the post-season. The series will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max during the 2022 NFL season beginning in November.

“We couldn’t be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the ‘Hard Knocks’ experience for our viewers,” Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, co-heads of HBO Documentary & Family Programming, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world.”

Last fall, the acclaimed sports reality franchise “Hard Knocks” successfully expanded its programming platform with its first ever in-season edition following the Indianapolis Colts’ tumultuous 2021 season.

“This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL,” Keith Cossrow, NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, said. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity.”

This in-season edition of “Hard Knocks” will be the first appearance for the Cardinals as part of the franchise, which originally launched in 2001. The preseason edition of “Hard Knocks” is set to follow the Detroit Lions in a five-episode run of “Hard Knocks Training Camp,” debuting August 9.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

“Scooby-Doo! And the Mystery Pups,” a new animated preschool series starring the iconic Hanna Barbara character, will premiere on HBO Max and Cartoon Network next year. The show follows Scooby (Frank Weller) and Shaggy (Matthew Lillard) as they take on a job at a sleepaway camp for young puppies. The show follows the two as they mentor a trio of dogs looking to solve mysteries around the camp. Mark Palmer showruns and executive produces along with Sam Register. Warner Bros. Animation produces.

EstrellaTV will premiere TV Azteca’s Latin music competition series “La Academia” on June 12. The series will air Saturday and Sunday nights from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. ET/6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT. The series will simultaneously air on EstrellaTV in the U.S. and Azteca Uno in Mexico, as well as on the EstrellaTV app and FAST channel. In its 20th anniversary season, 14 participants from cuador, Guatemala, Honduras, the United States, and Mexico will compete for the prize, with the panel of judges being Ana Bárbara, Lolita Cortés, Arturo López Gavito, and Horacio Villalobos. The musical mentor will be Aleks Syntek, and Academia director will be Alexander Acha. The “digital reporters” will be Vanessa Claudio and William Valdés. Live voting will occur throughout the week, and audiences will save their favorite contestant after the final Sunday episode, deciding which contestants move through to the finals.

EVENTS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night” is set to return for the 15th consecutive year in conjunction with the NBA Finals, ABC announced today. The show will air each night in primetime beginning with Game 1 on Thursday, June 2. The specials include guest stars Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Martin Lawrence and Samuel L. Jackson with special surprise appearances as well. “Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night” primetime specials air 8 p.m. ET and following the NBA Finals on the West Coast on ABC.

CASTING

Comedian Janelle James will host the new competition series “The Final Straw,” ABC announced on Monday. The show, a super-sized rendition of the classic game “Jenga,” features four teams as they attempt to prevent a tipping tower composed of various objects from falling. NFL superstar Peyton Manning of Omaha Productions is also set to executive produce.

AWARDS

Vanessa Hudgens will host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV announced. The awards will broadcast live on June 5 at 8PM ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted, air as a one-night event. Both will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 in addition to airing internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.

The 2nd Annual Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards will take place over two nights, from Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. One night of the ceremony will be dedicated to honoring broadcast and cable television, while the second night will feature categories for streaming platforms. The ceremony will feature 60 in-competition awards, with new categories including best short-form and best international series. The nominations will be revealed July 7, along with the time and location for the two-part ceremony.

LATE NIGHT

Billy Crystal and Samara Weaving will guest on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Monday, while Miles Teller, Sadie Sink and musical guest Turnstile will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Jennifer Connelly and Patti LuPone, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Kaley Cuoco, Glen Powell and musical guest Bloc Party. Tom Hiddleston, D’Arcy Carden and musical guest Supergrass will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”