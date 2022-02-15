HBO News: ‘Barry’ Returns for Season 3 in April, Plus More Show Announcements

“Barry,” HBO’s Emmy-winning dark comedy starring “Saturday Night Live” alum Bill Hader, will return for an eight-part third season this Sunday, April 24th, the premium cabler announced today during its Television Critics Association press tour day.

Co-creators Hader (Pixar’s “Inside Out”) and Alec Berg (HBO’s “Silicon Valley”) executive produce, direct and write “Barry.” Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff executive produce alongside Hader and Berg, and Julie Camino produces. Additional writers for Season 3 include Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau and Liz Sarnoff.

More to come…