×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: ‘Twisted Metal’ Peacock Series Casts Thomas Haden Church

HBO Max Added to Nielsen Streaming Estimates, Notches 1% Share of TV Time Viewing in April

HBO-Max-Price-Discount-Limited-Promo
Courtesy of WarnerMedia

For the first time, HBO Max was measured in Nielsen’s estimates for TV time spent viewing — with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service coming in with a 1% share for April, amid a record-breaking month for streaming.

HBO Max previously was included in Nielsen’s “other streaming “category, and the measurement firm is now breaking out its market share now that it hit the 1% share threshold.

Netflix took the No. 1 spot among streamers with 6.6% share of time spent viewing on TV in April, followed by YouTube (6.1%), Hulu (3.3%), Amazon Prime Video (2.5%) and Disney+ (1.7%).

Overall in April, streaming saw another record-breaking month — beating the previous record set the month prior — topping 30% and its highest share of total TV viewing to date. Although overall TV viewing decreased by 2.1% from March (which Nielsen says is typical for this time of year), time spent streaming in April remained virtually identical to March.

Both broadcast and cable saw a decrease in viewing, down by 3% and 2.5%, respectively. For broadcast, there was a 14.7% decline in drama viewing and a 38.2% drop in sports viewing, according to Nielsen. The dip in cable viewing was driven by a 16.9% decline in news viewing, somewhat offset by a 17% increase in sports fueled by the viewing of the NCAA basketball finals and NBA.

The data for Nielsen’s The Gauge combines two separately weighted panels: Streaming data is derived from a subset of the firm’s Streaming Meter-enabled TV households within the Nielsen National TV panel, and the linear TV sources and total usage are based on viewing from Nielsen’s overall TV panel.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad