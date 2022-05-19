HBO Max Added to Nielsen Streaming Estimates, Notches 1% Share of TV Time Viewing in April

For the first time, HBO Max was measured in Nielsen’s estimates for TV time spent viewing — with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service coming in with a 1% share for April, amid a record-breaking month for streaming.

HBO Max previously was included in Nielsen’s “other streaming “category, and the measurement firm is now breaking out its market share now that it hit the 1% share threshold.

Netflix took the No. 1 spot among streamers with 6.6% share of time spent viewing on TV in April, followed by YouTube (6.1%), Hulu (3.3%), Amazon Prime Video (2.5%) and Disney+ (1.7%).

Overall in April, streaming saw another record-breaking month — beating the previous record set the month prior — topping 30% and its highest share of total TV viewing to date. Although overall TV viewing decreased by 2.1% from March (which Nielsen says is typical for this time of year), time spent streaming in April remained virtually identical to March.

Both broadcast and cable saw a decrease in viewing, down by 3% and 2.5%, respectively. For broadcast, there was a 14.7% decline in drama viewing and a 38.2% drop in sports viewing, according to Nielsen. The dip in cable viewing was driven by a 16.9% decline in news viewing, somewhat offset by a 17% increase in sports fueled by the viewing of the NCAA basketball finals and NBA.

The data for Nielsen’s The Gauge combines two separately weighted panels: Streaming data is derived from a subset of the firm’s Streaming Meter-enabled TV households within the Nielsen National TV panel, and the linear TV sources and total usage are based on viewing from Nielsen’s overall TV panel.