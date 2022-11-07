HBO Max Comedy Series ‘How to Be a Bookie’ Starring Sebastian Maniscalco Adds Four to Cast

The upcoming HBO Max comedy series “How to Be a Bookie” has added four new cast members.

In addition to previously announced series lead Sebastian Maniscalco, the series will now also star Omar J. Dorsey (“Queen Sugar,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”), Andrea Anders (“Cruel Summer,” “Ted Lasso”), Vanessa Ferlito (“NCIS: New Orleans,” “Death Proof”), and Jorge Garcia (“Lost,” “The Munsters). Full character descriptions can be found below.

Dorsey is repped by Innovative Artists, Aligned Entertainment, and Stone Genow. Anders is repped by Gersh and Principal Entertainment. Ferlito is repped by Innovative Artists. Garica is repped by LINK Entertainment and APA.

“How to Be a Bookie” was ordered at HBO Max in October with an eight-episode order. It hails from co-creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay. In the series Maniscalco stars as Danny, described as a “veteran bookie who struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling, increasingly unstable clients, family, co-workers, and a lifestyle that bounces him around every corner of Los Angeles, high and low.”

Lorre and Bakay executive produce along with Maniscalco. Judi Marmel also executive produces. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Chuck Lorre productions is currently under an overall deal at WBTV. The show marks Lorre’s first series at HBO Max.

Character Descriptions:

OMAR J. DORSEY as “Ray” – Danny’s partner in their LA-based bookie business, Ray is as imposing as he is complicated. His promising NFL career was ended by injury, leaving him and the grandmother who raised him scrambling to make ends meet.

ANDREA ANDERS as “Sandra” – A beautiful, former Vegas cocktail waitress with a 10-year-old son, Sandra is Danny’s at-times demanding wife. Life has not been easy for her, and Danny has proven to be a precarious ticket out.

VANESSA FERLITO as “Lorraine” – Crazy smart and a stone-cold criminal, Lorraine is Danny’s sister and office manager of the bookie operation, although she doesn’t limit her criminal activities to just making book.

JORGE GARCIA as “Hector” – A weed dealer whose business cratered when pot became legal, Hector is a cautionary tale for Danny and Ray as they watch sports betting go legit, state by state. Now reduced to driving for Lyft and none too pleased about it, Hector makes himself an invaluable, if occasionally volatile asset to the operation.