HBO Max to Develop Series About ‘Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire,’ Don Cheadle and Steven Soderbergh Producing (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max is developing a series about one of the first Black millionaires in history with both Steven Soderbergh and Don Cheadle onboard as executive producers, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama series hails from writers and executive producers Carlos Foglia (“The Lost Symbol,” “Lore”), Ashley Nicole Black (“A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”), and Keith Josef Adkins (“P-Valley,” “The Good Fight”).

It is currently titled “The Other Hamilton” and tells the true story of Jeremiah Hamilton, a Haitian immigrant turned Wall Street tycoon in the 1800’s who became one of the first Black millionaires using questionable – often illegal – methods. By scamming insurance companies and capitalizing on others’ losses, he earns the moniker Prince of Darkness. The show is based on the book “Prince of Darkness: The Untold Story of Jeremiah G. Hamilton, Wall Street’s First Black Millionaire” by Shane White.

Cheadle and Karyn Smith-Forge will executive produce under their This Radicle Act Productions banner. In addition to Soderbergh, other executive producers include Steven Baigelman as well as Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media.

This marks the latest collaboration between Soderbergh and Cheadle. Cheadle previously starred in several of Soderbergh’s films, including “Out of Sight,” “Traffic,” the “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise, and most recently the HBO Max film “No Sudden Move.”

The show is also the latest Soderbergh is attached to under the overall deal he signed with HBO and HBO Max in January 2020. Variety previously reported that Soderbergh and “No Sudden Move” screenwriter Ed Solomon had re-teamed for the HBO Max limited series “Full Circle,” which follows the investigation into a botched kidnapping. Soderbergh is repped by Sugar 23 and Lichter Grossman.

Cheadle currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Showtime series “Black Monday” and serves as the narrator for ABC’s reboot of “The Wonder Years.” He formed This Radicle Act in 2019, signing a first-look deal with Industrial Media to produce television and digital programming. The company currently has multiple projects on its development slate.

Cheadle is repped by UTA and Viewpoint. Black is repped by UTA, Mosaic, and Morris Yorn. Foglia is repped by Gersh, Heroes and Villains Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein. Adkins is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.