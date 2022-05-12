HBO Max U.S. General Manger Brad Wilson Exits Amid Warner Bros Discovery Shakeup

Brad Wilson, HBO Max’s U.S. general manager and EVP of global data, CRM and growth, is exiting amid an ongoing shakeup at new company Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety has learned.

Wilson’s exit comes as a new leadership team is being set by J.B. Perrette, previously Discovery’s president and CEO of streaming and international, who was recently named CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment by WBD chief David Zaslav.

Perrette is overseeing all streaming business operations, including HBO/HBO Max and Discovery Plus. He is also guiding direct-to-consumer and gaming, with president of Warner Bros. Games David Haddad reporting directly to him.

More to come…