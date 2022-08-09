HBO Max Scraps DC Series ‘Strange Adventures’ From Greg Berlanti

Greg Berlanti’s DC series “Strange Adventures” is not moving forward at HBO Max, Variety has confirmed.

The planned anthology series was first announced as being in development at the streamer in 2019. Kevin Smith discussed the fate of the series on his “Hollywood Babble-On” podcast, saying he was working on an episode with “Supergirl” writer Eric Carrasco.

“I got a call the other day from Eric before all of this story broke and he was just like ‘Strange Adventures is officially dead,’ and I was like ‘What the f–k, are you serious?!'” Smith said.

“I thought ‘Strange Adventures’ being a causality kind of made sense to me,” he continued. “Nobody necessarily knows these characters; it sounded like an expensive show.”

Little had been reported on “Strange Adventures” since it was announced nearly three years ago. According to the description released at the time, the show would be a DC super hero anthology that was to feature characters from across the DC canon. The one-hour drama would explore close-ended stories about the intersecting lives of ordinary humans and superhumans.

Berlanti was executive producing the show under his Berlanti Productions banner, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television. He is also an executive producer on a number of other DC shows at HBO Max, including “Titans,” “Doom Patrol,” and the upcoming “Dead Boy Detectives” series.

There has been a great deal of speculation about the future of the DC’s television efforts at HBO Max in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger and the direction CEO David Zaslav will take the brand now that he is at the helm. This speculation was heightened with the shelving of the planned “Batgirl” movie despite the fact it was already in post-production. A “Wonder Twins” movie that had been in development was also recently abandoned.

Zaslav said on the Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call on Aug. 4 that the plan is to establish a 10-year plan for the DC film and television universe, similar to how Marvel has done so with their own expansive slate.