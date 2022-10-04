HBO Max to Develop Dan Levy Multi-Cam Comedy ‘Exit Strategy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Levy has set up the mutli-camera comedy “Exit Strategy” for development at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

The half-hour show would follow “three self involved best friends (Marcus, Dave, and Sara) in their early twenties who all work at the same terrible start up and all f—ing hate their boss,” the official logline says. “This trio needs to start their life and Marcus, the leader of the crew believes the only way to do so is to quit their awful job. However, before Marcus gets his chance, his boss fires him first. Now he really f—ing hates him.”

Levy created the series and also serves as executive producer and showrunner. He executive produces via Screaming Elliot Productions.

Levy has written for a large number of television shows throughout his career, most recently writing and co-executive producing the Hulu series “How I Met Your Father.” He is currently writing a pilot for a Peaocck series titled “True to Size,” based on Kevin Hart’s early career as a sneaker salesman. Prior to that, Levy created the NBC comedy series “Indebted” and co-hosted the HGTV series “House Hunters: Comedians on Couches.” His other TV writing credits include “The Goldbergs,” “Mulaney,” “Whitney,” and “The Awesomes.”

Levy is also an accomplished stand up comedian. He is currently touring with John Mulaney on his “From Scratch” arena tour. Levy’s most recent stand up special, “Lion,” was released in 2016. In addition, he has made appearances on shows like “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “Comedy Central Presents.”

He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.