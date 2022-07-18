HBO and HBO Max Content Chief Casey Bloys Signs New 5-Year Contract

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys has re-upped his deal for another five years, Variety has confirmed.

Bloys extended his pact with the WarnerMedia brands, which are now owned and operated by the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery, around the same time that he landed his new boss, WBD CEO David Zaslav, 140 Emmy nominations for HBO and Max programming combined.

The re-signing of Bloys also comes as Warner Bros. Discovery is looking for ways to save. The company, which was birthed by the close of the merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia in April, has promised to find $3 billion in cost-saving synergies over the next three years. Some of the initial moves to pinch pennies have included shuttering the very short-lived streamer CNN+, scrapping scripted content at TBS and TNT, and halting production on Max originals abroad.

Puck first reported that Bloys had signed a new contract to remain chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max.

More to come…