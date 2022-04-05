HBO Max Chief Andy Forssell Exits WarnerMedia Ahead of Discovery Merger Close (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max executive vice president and general manager Andy Forssell is leaving WarnerMedia ahead of the close of the company’s merger with Discovery, which is now eyed asearly as Friday, Variety has learned.

News of Forssell’s exit follows two of his notable colleagues: WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and studios and networks group chairman and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

As Variety reported earlier Tuesday, insiders previously said the transaction between Discovery and WarnerMedia’s current owner AT&T would be formally completed on April 11, leading to the creation of new company Warner Bros. Discovery. Two sources with knowledge of the situation, however, say the merger is now expected to finalized by the end of the week. Current Discovery CEO David Zaslav is set to serve as president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Named to the position in May 2019, Forssell led the HBO Max operating business unit at WarnerMedia, reporting directly to Kilar. Forssell and his team were responsible for the product, marketing, consumer engagement and operations of HBO Max, including the HBO Max ad-supported version and the platform’s international rollout, which kicked off in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean in Summer 2021, followed by its first European launches in the Nordics and Spain last fall.

Prior to this, Forssell helped build the foundation for another WarnerMedia company, Otter Media, where he served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.

