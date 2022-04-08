HBO Max to Develop Aqualad Origin Story ‘You Brought Me the Ocean,’ Charlize Theron to Produce

HBO Max is developing a series version of “You Brought Me the Ocean,” the YA graphic novel about the origins of DC’s Aqualad, Variety has learned from sources.

The live-action, one-hour dramedy is based on characters from DC and the graphic novel by Alex Sanchez and Jul Maroh. The series will explore the life of Jackson “Jake” Hyde, a gay teenager living in New Mexico. All his life, he has had a strange attraction to the water and yearns to escape his desert surroundings for the ocean. As he explores his abilities, including breathing under and controlling water, he also finds himself falling in love with his classmate, high school swim captain Kenny Liu.

No writer is currently attached to the project. Charlize Theron, A.J. Dix, Beth Kono, and Andrew Haas of Denver & Delilah Films will executive produce. Warner Bros. Television is the studio.

HBO Max declined to comment.

The Jake Hyde version of Aqualad first debuted in 2010 and was created by Brandon Vietti, Greg Weisman and Phil Bourassa for the animated television series “Young Justice.”

A comic book version of the character simultaneously debuted in “Brightest Day #4.” Khary Payton voiced the character in “Young Justice.” He also goes by the name Kaldur’ahm and it was later revealed that he is the son of the supervillain Black Manta. Hyde would later go on to become the second Aquaman in the DC canon.

A different iteration of the character, Garth, recently appeared on the HBO Max live-action show “Titans” and is played by Drew Van Acker.

This is the latest in a growing string of DC shows either in the works, on the way, or already airing on HBO Max. In addition to “Titans,” the streamer also currently has the live-action series “Doom Patrol” and the animated series “Harley Quinn,” all of which migrated over to HBO Max after DC Universe shutdown. HBO Max is currently prepping a spinoff of “The Batman” starring Colin Farrell as The Penguin as well as a Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti among several other projects.