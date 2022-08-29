HBO’s Francesca Orsi Extends Contract Through 2026, Expands Title to Head of Drama Series and Films

HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi has extended her contract with the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned pay TV channel through 2026, Variety has confirmed.

As part of Orsi’s re-upped pact, she has been given the new title of executive vice president of HBO programming, head of HBO drama series and films.

Orsi first joined HBO in 2003 as an executive assistant. She has been the solo head of drama series development and programming, overseeing “Game of Thrones” and “Big Little Lies,” since her former co-head David Levine exited in February 2019. They were both appointed to the position originally in 2016.

In 2020, Orsi’s position was expanded to include oversight of HBO’s films division, following Len Amato’s exit. So this new title reflects Orsi’s full role as it exists now.

News that Orsi, a direct report to HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys, will be continuing her tenure at HBO comes on the heels of the enormous launch success for “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon,” a series Orsi has played a big part in developing and marketing.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood” and set 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors. The show debuted Aug. 21 to nearly 10 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max and was promptly renewed for a second season last Friday, less than a week after its series premiere. On Sunday, Episode 2 of “House of the Dragon” inched up 2% from Episode 1, drawing 10.2 million viewers across linear airings and streaming on HBO Max.

Deadline first reported the news of Orsi’s contract extension.