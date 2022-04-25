HBO to Develop Series Adaptation of Dave Eggers Novel ‘The Every’

HBO is developing a half-hour comedy series based on the Dave Eggers novel “The Every,” Variety has learned.

In the show, world’s largest tech company merges with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, creating the richest and most dangerous – and, oddly enough, the most beloved – monopoly ever known: The Every.

Eggers will serve as an executive producer on the project. Rachel Axler will adapt the book for the small screen and executive produce, with David Miner of 3 Arts also set to executive produce.

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious cautionary tale, Dave Eggers shows us the increasing cost of the frictionless life that technology enables,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming. “As he writes, ‘Nothing described herein actually happened, though much of it likely will,’ and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

“The Every” was published by McSweeney’s in 2021. Eggers other novels include titles such as “The Monk of Mokha,” “The Circle,” “Heroes of the Frontier,” “A Hologram for the King,”and “What Is the What.” “The Every” is not the first time one of Eggers’ works has been adapted for the screen. Most recently, “The Circle” was made into a film starring Tom Hanks, Emma Watson, and John Boyega. “A Hologram for the King” was adapted into a film starring Hanks in 2016.

Eggers is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Tyerman.

Axler is currently under an overall deal with HBO. She is a four time Emmy winner — twice for her work on the hit HBO comedy “Veep” and twice again for her work on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.”

She is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.