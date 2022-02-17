HBO Announces New Bill Maher Comedy Special, ‘#Adulting’ to Premiere This Spring

Bill Maher has a new HBO comedy special on the way. Slated for release this spring, “#Adulting” will mark Maher’s 12th special with the network and is scheduled to be taped on March 4 and 5 at the Fillmore Theater in Miami.

Maher’s first HBO special dates back to 1989, and he’s since starred in the hour-long presentations “Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma,” “Bill Maher: Live from D.C.,” “Bill Maher… But I’m Not Wrong,” “Victory Begins at Home,” “Be More Cynical,” “The Golden Goose Special,” “Stuff That Struck Me Funny” and the Emmy-nominated comedy specials “The Decider” and “I’m Swiss.” He also appeared in two half-hour stand-up specials as well as the specials “30 Seconds Over Washington” and “Comic Relief VI.”

Maher is best known for hosting the talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO, which is currently in its 20th season. In September, the show was renewed for two more seasons through 2024, and is best known for its lively and sometimes controversial debates. Maher has been a mainstay on late night television since the ‘90s, when he hosted his first talk show, “Politically Incorrect,” on Comedy Central for five seasons, until 2003 when “Real Time” premiered. Maher has also made numerous appearances as himself in films and television shows including “Iron Man 3,” “House of Cards,” “The Interview,” “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “The Chris Rock Show” and “MadTV.”

“#Adulting” is written and executive produced by Maher, along with EPs Marc Gurvitz and John Irwin, with co-EP Casey Spira. The special is directed by Ryan Polito.