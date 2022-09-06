Hasan Minhaj Returns to Netflix With New Stand-Up Special ‘The King’s Jester’



Comedian Hasan Minhaj is returning to Netflix next month with his latest standup special. “Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester” is set to premiere worldwide on Oct. 4 on Netflix.

“The King’s Jester” reps the second stand-up comedy special that Minhaj has produced and starred in for Netflix. The latest special, filmed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, features Hasan discussing some of his recent life events. Netflix reports that in the special, Minhaj “shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.”

Prashanth Venkataramanujam directed “Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester.” Minhaj’s previous stand-up comedy special was titled “Homecoming King.”

Also at Netflix, Minhaj was behind the political satire series “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj,” which landed a Peabody Award, an Emmy and was recognized with a Television Academy Honor.

Minhaj previously served as a senior correspondent at “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” and later “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” He also was the headlining talent at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Minhaj is the co-founder and chief executive officer at 186K Films, which is producing the feature “For The Culture” along with Amazon Studios. Minhaj is co-writing the script with Venkataramanujam and will star in the film.

