‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special Ordered at HBO Max

A “Harley Quinn” Valentine’s Day special is coming to HBO Max.

Titled “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special,” the new installment of the popular adult animated series will debut on HBO Max in February 2023.

Per the official logline, “The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

“Harley Quinn” recently concluded its third season, with HBO Max commissioning a fourth season in August. It was one of the DC projects that survived the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger, in which a number of planned DC related films and shows were scrapped.

The voice cast of the special includes: Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

“Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special” is executive produced by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, who developed “Harley Quinn” for television. Jennifer Coyle, Cuoco, and Sam Register also executive produce. Halpern and Schumacker’s Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions produces along with Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

This marks the latest “Harley Quinn” project outside of the main series to be ordered by HBO Max. Variety previously reported that a spinoff focusing on Kite Man has also been ordered to series. The show will follow Kite Man and his new girlfriend, Golden Glider, after they purchase Gotham’s seediest dive bar, Noonan’s. Oberg will reprise the role of Kite Man for the spinoff, while Cathy Ang will voice Golden Glider.