‘Harley Quinn’ Spinoff About Kite Man Ordered to Series at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

A “Harley Quinn” spinoff series titled “Noonan’s” has officially been ordered at HBO Max, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series will focus on lovable loser Kite Man and his new squeeze, Golden Glider, as they moonlight as criminals to support their foolish purchase of Noonan’s, Gotham’s seediest dive bar. Matt Oberg will reprise the role of Kite Man, whom he voiced on “Harley Quinn.” HBO Max has given the show a 10 episode order.

The show is executive produced by “Harley Quinn” co-creators Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, as well as “Harley Quinn” star Kaley Cuoco via Yes, Norman Productions. Sam Register also executive produces. Lorey will serve as showrunner on “Noonan’s.” Schumacker and Halpern executive produce under their Delicious Non-Sequitur banner. The show is based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Halpern, Schumacker, and Cuoco are all under overall deals at WBTV.

“We love the wild and fun world of ‘Harley Quinn’ so much we just had to make a spin-off and who better to center it around than the outcast Kite Man,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for HBO Max and Adult Swim. “Justin, Patrick, and Dean have created the perfect local hangout for Gotham City’s not-so-finest at Noonan’s, where bar patrons can blow off steam after a long day of mayhem.”

News of the spinoff first came out of SXSW in March, where Schumacker shared some details about the show being in development during a WB Animation panel.

“‘Harley Quinn’ unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic Super Heroes and Super-Villains of the DC Universe,” said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of alternative programming for Warner Bros. Animation. “Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show.”

“Harley Quinn” started off on the now defunct streamer DC Universe before moving over to HBO Max. The show has received strong reviews from critics from the outset. Variety‘s chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote of the second season:

“Harley finally gets the kind of room to shine and mess up and grow that DC figures like the Joker and Batman seem to get every other week. She also, finally, gets to be straight up hilarious; ‘Harley Quinn’ is a love letter to the ‘Batman’ universe, but it’s first and foremost a comedy that spits more jokes per scene than most live action sitcoms attempt in an entire episode.”

“Harley Quinn” was renewed for a third season with its move to HBO Max, with Season 3 set to debut this summer.