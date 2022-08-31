‘Harley Quinn’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max

Harlivy shippers rejoice — everybody’s favorite supervillain couple is coming back to fight another day. “Harley Quinn” has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max.

In addition to the renewal, the streamer also announced that Sarah Peters, who has written for the show since Season 1 and serves as a consulting producer, has been promoted to executive producer and will take over duties as showrunner from creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Halpern and Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

The news arrives as “Harley Quinn” continues to air its third season, which has been releasing new episodes on Thursdays. The Season 3 finale will debut on HBO Max on Sept. 15. The season, which premiered July 28, is the animated series’ first on HBO Max. It began as an original show for the streaming service DC Universe, which has since been dissolved and restructured as the digital comics service DC Universe Infinite.

The past few weeks have been a tumultuous period for both DC properties and animated series at HBO Max. After the “Batgirl” HBO Max movie was canned, there was a purge of dozens of HBO Max series from the streamer, including”Aquaman: King of Atlantis,” and the “Batman” animated series “Caped Crusader,” which is now being shopped to other platforms. As a result, many “Harley Quinn” fans expressed concern regarding the show’s fate at HBO Max, but the raunchy, adult-oriented series has managed to endure.

“Harley Quinn” focuses on the titular anti-hero (voiced by Kaley Cuoco) as she breaks up from her abusive boyfriend the Joker (Alan Tudyk) to strike out on her own as her own independent villain alongside Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). Season 3 finds the two, now in a romantic relationship, scheming to destroy Gotham and transform it into a plant paradise.

The voice cast of the show includes Diedrich Bader as Batman, Ron Funches as King Shark, J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle, Briana Cuoco as Batgirl and Harvey Guillen as Nightwing. Season 3 is executive produced by Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh. Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

In addition to the main show, the “Harley Quinn” team is currently in development on a spinoff series titled “Noonan’s,” which follows Poison Ivy’s ex Kite Man (Matt Oberg) as he acquires the titular dive bar frequented by various Gotham City villains. Halpern and Schumacker told Variety that the series will also feature the voice of Cathy Ang, who guested in Season 3 of “Harley Quinn,” as Kite Man’s new girlfriend Golden Glider. The series also plans to feature the voice of James Adomian as recurring villain Bane.