‘Harley Quinn’ Team Won’t Listen to Fans Who Want Joker Romance: Harley and Ivy Will ‘Never’ Break Up

“Harley Quinn” Season 3 just launched on HBO Max, and it appears fans won’t have to worry too much about the longevity of Harley and Ivy’s relationship. The two villains romantically linked up in the Season 2 finale of the animated comic book series, much to the delight of fans. Showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker recently confirmed to the AV Club that Harley and Ivy are in for the long haul. The duo have no intentions to ever break up the couple.

“We still have the occasional fan reaction of ‘I don’t like Harley and Ivy together. She should get back with the Joker,’ which we’re never going to do,” Schumacker said. “Harley and Ivy will never break up in the series as long as we have a say. That’s something that we never want to touch again.”

“Harley Quinn” Season 2 followed Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) as they began to develop romantic feelings toward each other, with the finale seeing Ivy fleeing her wedding with Kite Man (Matt Oberg) to escape Gotham with Harley. Season 3 of the series follows the two as they navigate their newfound romantic relationship, while continuing to rule Gotham’s criminal underworld.

In a column following the Season 2 finale, Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke praised the show for the ways it allows Harley to grow beyond her oft-dissected relationship to the Joker. “It gives this character an actual chance to figure out who she is and what she wants when she’s not standing at the Joker’s side,” Framke wrote. “And as it turns out, Harley is plenty funny, smart, wild and brave enough on her own terms, ‘Mr J’ be damned.”

The first three episodes of “Harley Quinn” Season 3 are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes debut Thursdays.