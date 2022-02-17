‘Harlem’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon

“Harlem” has been renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime Video.

The comedy series follows four best friends who live in Harlem, New York. Camille (Meagan Good) is a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who struggles to navigate her love life; Tye (Jerrie Johnson) is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeps romance at arm’s length; Quinn (Grace Byers) is a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer trying to give back while running a struggling business; and Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) is a confident singer and actress who lives rent-free with Quinn. They go through their 20s together while entering the next phase of their careers, relationships and big city dreams. Tyler Lepley also stars as Camille’s love interest Ian.

“Girls Trip” co-writer Tracy Oliver serves as creator, writer and executive producer. Amazon Studios and Universal Television produce in association with Paper Kite Productions. Executive producers also include Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing for Paper Kite, Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, Britt Matt, Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés for I Am Other.

“When I walked into a bar in Harlem and overheard folks excitedly discussing the show, I knew we had a hit,” said Oliver. “‘Harlem’ has resonated with so many people and I’m beyond grateful to Amazon for giving it a second season. Most of all, I’m excited to reunite with the beautiful cast.”

“Culturally relevant, critically acclaimed and hysterical, ‘Harlem’ and Tracy Oliver accomplished something very special with the first season of this show. Tackling real-life strife with levity and laughs, the show means so much to our global Prime Video customers and perfectly fits the types of stories we aim to tell,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We look forward to following the Season 2 journey of Camille, Quinn, Angie and Tye, and giving fans more reasons to laugh out loud as they cheer on these four dynamic Black women doing it their way. #HarlemEverAfter.”