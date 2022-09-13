Harlem Globetrotters Returning to Television with Educational NBC Series, Craig Robinson Hosts (TV News Roundup)

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to television after more than 40 years with “Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward,” in partnership with Hearst Media Production Group. Actor and comedian Craig Robinson will host the educational show, which will air on NBC.

The series centers on the players’ achievements both on and off the court as ambassadors of goodwill, focusing on topics like space exploration with NASA, financial responsibility and literacy, female empowerment and more.

For the new series, the players will explore ways to help the communities in each city they visit through volunteerism, fundraising and one-on-one connections.

The 30-minute weekly show will premiere on Saturday, October 1 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET, and episodes will be available on NBC.com and NBC VOD afterward.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

Tubi announced it will expand its collaboration with Incendo on an upcoming slate of projects that includes a new film adaptation of Hans Holzer’s “The Amityville Curse” and an original horror film, “Marry F*** Kill” from Ian Carpenter & Aaron Martin. “The Amityville Curse” is currently in pre-production and scheduled to film in Montreal, Canada. Production is already underway in Montreal on “Marry F*** Kill.”

“The Amityville Curse” is written by Dennis Heaton and directed by Éric Tessier. “Marry F*** Kill” is written by Ian Carpenter and Aaron Martin and directed by Caroline Labrèche.

Tubi is gearing up the launch of its first collaboration with Incendo, “Terror Train,” which was shot in Montreal and will premiere on October 21st as part of the platform’s Halloween-inspired genre celebration, “Terror on Tubi.”

Brat TV has announced its fall slate of programming, which contains a mix of new and current series for the Gen-Z studio. Series like “Chicken Girls” and “Attaway General” will return, with the former entering its tenth season for the network. The network’s new series, titled “Juniors,” follows a group of high school students whose local coffee shop serves as home base for their gossip and drama.

This fall marks the fifth year of business for Brat TV. All three shows are set to premiere on Brat TV’s YouTube channel throughout the fall, with plans to air on streaming services Tubi, Samsung TV+ and Roku afterward.