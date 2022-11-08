Hannah Lux Davis Signs with CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Filmmaker Hannah Lux Davis has signed with CAA for representation. She continues to be represented by Blaktop Management.

Known for her work in music videos, commercials, and documentaries, Davis has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande, Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat, Demi Lovato, Kate Hudson, Lana Del Ray, Jane Fonda, BLACKPINK, Joe Jonas, J Balvin, Charli XCX and Lil Nas X.

In addition to previously producing Demi Lovato’s “Dancing With the Devil” for YouTube and “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” for Amazon Studios, Davis broke multiple records with her direction on Grande’s music video for “Thank U, Next,” including fastest video to hit 100 million views on YouTube, and most plays on Vevo and YouTube within 24 hours in 2018. She also won the CMA Award for Music Video of the Year for Musgraves’ “Rainbow” the following year.

Davis’ relationship with Grande began in 2014 after the release of her modern-day Moulin Rouge concept video “Bang Bang,” featuring Jessie J and Nicki Minaj. Their successful connection would go on to spawn 11 music videos, visuals for two international tours, and two fragrance campaigns, including packaging design and print ads.

In total, the decorated director has earned over 20 MTV Video Music Award nominations and received three Clio Awards for her work on the Cann Christmas Story commercial, starring Kate Hudson, NBA player Baron Davis, and Darren Criss. Her commercial credits includes work with such brands as Pepsi, McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Pandora ME, Old Navy, Samsung, and Applebee’s, among others. Currently, the artist is hard at work with production on the upcoming documentary “The Disciples of Pop.”

Hailing from Seattle, Washington, Davis attended both the New York Film Academy and the Los Angeles Film School.