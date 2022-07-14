‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Teaser Revealed by Hulu (TV News Roundup)

The first teaser for Season 5 of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ dropped Thursday, featuring a chilling cover of Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter.” The season premieres on Sept. 14 on Hulu, with new episodes each Wednesday.

In Season 5, Elisabeth Moss’ June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she simultaneously attempts to redefine her identity and purpose. Serena, now widowed, is trying to raise her profile in Canada while Gilead’s influence makes its way to Canada. Commander Lawrence teams up with Nick and Aunt Lydia while he attempts to reform Gilead and gain power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue trying to save Hannah.

Alongside Moss, the series also stars Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Sam Jaeger.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. The series is internationally distributed by MGM.

Watch the teaser for the series below.

Also in today’s TV news:

GREENLIGHTS

Hulu has ordered to series “RapCaviar Presents” from Spotify and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television. The new docuseries, based on the popular Spotify playlist, will tackle provocative issues through the lens of hip-hop visionaries.The series will be executive produced by Karam Gill, who will also be creative director; Steve Rivo, who will also serve as showrunner; Carl Chery and Liz Gateley, overseeing creative on the show for Spotify; and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of IPC. Av Accius and Marcus A. Clarke serve as co-EPs. Karam Gill, Keith McQuirter, Peter J. Scalettar, Farah X and Mandon Lovett will also serve as directors. The show, with eight episodes in the first series, will premiere later this year on Hulu. Early episodes will feature Tyler, the Creator, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie and Roddy Ricch.

EVENTS

“Tudum” will return for a second global event Sept. 24, Netflix has announced. The livestream conference, which debuted last year, features news and trailers about upcoming Netflix shows and films. Four livestreams will be held by the streamer: a Korean show at 7 p.m PT Sept. 23, an Indian show at 10:30 p.m. PT Sept. 23, an American and European show at 10 a.m. PT and a Japanese show at 9 p.m. PT. All of the livestreams will be available on Netflix’s official YouTube channel.

DEALS

LiveOne and Reach TV have signed a multi-year content and distribution partnership, the companies have announced. Under the terms of the deal, LiveOne’s music, entertainment and podcast video content will be featured on ReachTV’s network, including its airport channel. The companies will also join to develop and produce podcasts, vodcasts, pay-per-view events, original TV shows and other new content opportunities. In addition, LiveOne will be able to shoot content in Reach TV’s studio, based in Miami.

Starz announced it will be the U.S. home of “Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård,” a three-part docuseries that exposes decades of sexual assault allegations against the international fashion mogul. “Evil By Design” shines a spotlight on the stories of abuse by numerous women, and how Nygård’s influence silenced them for decades. The series will premiere on Aug. 12 on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the StarzPlay streaming platform in the UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Latin America and Brazil. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. “Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård” is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Sarah Sharkey Pearce serves as showrunner and executive producer. Alison Duke, Timothy Sawa, Jennifer Harkness, Laura Michalchyshyn, and Sam Sniderman also serve as executive producers. Kim Creelman is producer. The series is directed by Deborah Wainwright. Alice Dickens Koblin, head of unscripted programming and C. Brett Marottoli, head of program acquisitions, oversee “Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård” on behalf of Starz. Blue Ant International oversees distribution in markets outside of North America. The series is based on investigative reporting from CBC News and their podcast audio series “Evil by Design.”

CASTING

Debbie Allen, Wendell Pierce, Jeffrey Wright, Malik Yoba and Naturi Naughton have joined Season 2 of Crackle’s “Inside the Black Box.” The series, hosted by Joe Morton and casting director Tracey Moore, features conversations, performances and workshops focused on the role race plays in entertainment. The show, produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, premiered its first season earlier this year. Season 2 will begin production in New York this week.