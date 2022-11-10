‘Halloween Ends’ Scores Peacock Its Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Debut

Peacock makes its streaming top 10 debut on Nielsen’s rankings during the Oct. 10-16 viewing window with “Halloween Ends.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-led thriller, which serves as the 13th film in the iconic “Halloween” franchise, ranked at No. 8 on the overall list (TV and Film) with 717 million minutes viewed in its first three days on the streaming service. The movie was simultaneously released both in theaters and on the streaming service on Oct. 14. The title sits at No. 1 on the Movie list.

Ryan Murphy’s success continues to expand as both “The Watcher” and “Monster” remain in the top 3 spots. The mystery series based on a New York Magazine article took the No. 1 spot on the overall titles list with 2.36 billion minutes viewed in its first three days of availability on Netflix. If the series is expected to follow the same trend as Murphy’s previously released series, it’s presumable that the series will remain in Nielsen’s Top 10 rankings for weeks to come.

The Jeffrey Dahmer biopic starring Evan Peters came in at No. 3 scoring another week with over 1 billion viewing minutes. In its fourth week on the overall chart, the series earned 1.1 billion minutes watched – still an impressive figure despite the slight drop from the previous week’s 2.3 billion minutes recorded.

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Oct. 10-16 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.

More to come…