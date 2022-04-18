Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes.

“Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft.

Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May and June, including four for its annual “Summer Nights” lineup. It has yet to announce this year’s lineup.

Williams last appeared in Hallmark’s “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City,” part of the network’s “Countdown to Christmas” lineup. Paevey starred in three movies for the channel last year, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “A Little Daytime Drama” and “Coyote Creek Christmas.” Humes last appeared on the network in 2020’s “A Valentine’s Match.”

The official synopsis for “Two Tickets to Paradise” reads: “Hannah Holt (Williams) and Josh Wyatt (Paevey) have both just been stood up at the altar, and as chance would have it, sit down next to each other in the park. Meeting each other turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations as they try to turn lemons into lemonade. Soon after they embark, they realize they have landed at the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Josh introduces Hannah to his friend from the past, Alice (Humes), who lives on the island and shares her wisdom with the heartbroken duo. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations.”