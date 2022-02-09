NBC Will Kick Off Super Bowl With Halle Berry and Hollywood Opening

NBC plans to inject some Hollywood tinsel and technicolor into its Super Bowl broadcast.

Taking a cue from the Big Game’s location, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, NBC plans to kick off Super Bowl LVI at 6 p.m. with an opening vignette featuring Halle Berry and a bevy of stars and athletes. The event marks the first time the Super Bowl has been played in Los Angeles in nearly three decades.

The vignette will offer a tribute to football and movies, and showcase many top movies involving the sport. In addition to Berry, the feature will include appearances by Kevin Hart and Carrie Underwood, along with football stars like Marcus Allen, James Harrison, Ronnie Lott, Peyton Manning, Joe Namath and Mike Singletary. Underwood has been a part of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” opening since 2013.

NBC shot the opening over two days at Universal Studios Hollywood, with additional scenes shot in Nashville and Denver. The production team then created a football movie montage, utilizing live action, computer graphics, #D matte painting and visual effects. The opening was directed by Tripp Dixon, and produced by Fred Gaudelli, Aaron Cohen and Charlie Vanacore.

Super Bowl LVI marks NBC’s 20th Super Bowl broadcast overall, but the first time the event will appear on the Spanish-language broadcast network Telemundo as well as on the streaming-video hub Peacock.