Halle Berry’s Production Company Hires WME Partner Holly Jeter as President

Halle Berry’s new production company has hired WME motion picture department partner Holly Jeter to serve as president, Variety has learned.

Jeter currently serves as Berry’s agent. She will stay onboard at WME for the time being as next steps are determined. The hiring news comes after it was announced that Berry had signed a two-picture, three-year first look deal with Netflix in the wake of the streamer releasing her directorial debut, “Bruised.”

“As my agent and friend, Holly guided me through the labyrinth that was ‘Bruised’ and has given me phenomenal advice and insight on material for as long as we’ve worked together,” Berry said. “How lucky am I that she agreed to partner with me and head up my company, where we get to challenge ourselves to produce film and television that center around strong, multicultural, female protagonists. Her vision has already brought some amazing material to the table and I can’t wait to create and tell more stories as we take this journey together.”

Berry’s new production company has yet to be named. She maintains her 606 Productions banner, with that company now set to be a sub-label within the new company. 606 will continue to produce projects with strong social themes with a particular focus on documentaries and scripted content. Elaine Goldsmith Thomas will continue to work with 606 on projects they currently have in development.

“While Holly will undoubtedly be missed, we recognize that this is an incredible opportunity to work with an important client of the agency,” WME said in a statement. “Throughout their time working together on ‘Bruised,’ Halle and Holly have formed a true partnership, and we look forward to supporting their work to continue to elevate women and women of color in roles in front of and behind the camera.”

Jeter joined WME as an agent in 2012, focusing on talent who wanted to make the transition to directing, producing, and writing films from other parts of the film industry. Along with Berry, her client list includes people like Bryce Dallas Howard, Chad Stahelski, Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, Sam Hargrave, Jason Momoa, Michael Sarnoski, Roseanne Liang, and Robin Thede.