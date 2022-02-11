‘Hacks’ Creators to Receive Variety’s Showrunner Award at SCAD TVfest

Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello, the creators of HBO Max’s massive hit “Hacks,” will receive the inaugural Variety Showrunner Award at the 10th annual SCAD TVfest.

The series, which follows the relationship between a comedy legend (Jean Smart) and a young writer (Hannah Einbinder), launched in May 2021. Following its first season, it was nominated for a whopping 15 Emmy Awards — taking home three — and won two Golden Globes.

At the Emmys, Aniello, Downs and Statsky won the writing for a comedy series award for the pilot episode “There Is No Line.” Aniello also won for directing a comedy series for the same episode.

“Hacks” is one of many shows being honored at the festival, which is taking place virtually for the second year in a row from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19. Aniello, Downs and Statsky will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Variety‘s Michael Schneider.

“This year’s TVfest line-up is an exciting mix of buzzworthy new shows, fan favorites and standout awards contenders. When it comes to selecting honorees, we look to casts and individuals that embody the innovation at the heart of television and digital media — and whose work inspires our students and festival goers,” said Christina Routhier, executive director of SCAD TVfest. “While nothing can replace the magic and sense of connection our in-person gatherings offer, we feel that the virtual experience is here to stay. SCAD TVfest will continue to offer virtual opportunities that allow TV fans unable to join us in Atlanta to tune in to the programming and conversations they can’t see anywhere else.”

SCAD TVfest will also honor Judy Greer (“The Thing About Pam”) with the Vanguard Award, Ed Helms and Randall Park (“True Story with Ed and Randall”) with the Spotlight Award, Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”) with the Virtuoso Award and Kaci Walfall (“Naomi”) with the Rising Star Award.

The cast and creative team of “The Wonder Years” will take home the Best Ensemble Award, while the cast of “Yellowjackets” will be given the Outstanding Cast Award.