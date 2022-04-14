‘Hacks’ Trailer: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder Hit the Road in Season 2, Premiering May 12

Get ready to take a road trip with Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in Season 2 of “Hacks.” HBO Max has unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming second season of the critically acclaimed comedy series, set to premiere on the streaming service May 12 with two episodes.

The eight-episode season will continue with two new episodes each week, concluding with the season finale on June 2.

Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” stars Smart as Deborah Vance, a legendary comedian who has spent years performing at a residency in Las Vegas. Einbinder stars as Ava Daniels, an aspiring comedy writer who, after being cancelled for an off-color tweet, finds herself working as a writer for Vance. Although the two clash frequently, they slowly grow to understand each other and team up to help each other improve as comedians.

Season 1 of “Hacks” ended on significant changes in Deborah and Ava’s lives, with the end of Deborah’s long-time Vegas residency and the death of Ava’s father. With the residency behind them, Deborah and Ava will now hit the road to test out a new routine in smaller venues. Of course, in Season 1’s cliffhanger ending, it’s revealed that an email Ava drunkenly sent slandering her boss has been received by a production company planning to create a show based on Deborah.

Aside from Einbinder and Smart, “Hacks” also stars Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Deborah’s chief operating officer Marcus, with Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, Johnny Sibilly and Megan Stalter in notable recurring roles. New recurring guest stars include Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman. Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa will also guest star this season. Aniello, Downs and Statsky serve as co-showrunners and executive produce alongside Michael Schur, David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

Watch the full trailer below.