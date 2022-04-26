HBO Max Drops Official ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

HBO Max dropped the official trailer for Season 2 of “Hacks,” which premieres on the streamer May 12 with two episodes, followed by two more each week until June 2. Picking up after stand-up legend Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) lost her Vegas residency, she and young comedian Ava (Hannah Einbinder) travel across the country to workshop her new act.

Additional cast includes Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Jane Adams, Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. New recurring guest stars for Season 2 include Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, as well as guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.

“Hacks” is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Michael Schur executive produces via Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett. The studio is Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

A new trailer has been released for the new BET+ original series “Kingdom Business.” The eight-episode drama series stars Yolanda Adams as Denita Jordan, the “Queen of Gospel Music” at First Kingdom Church and Kingdom Records in Atlanta. The scripted series takes viewers behind the scenes into the complex and conflict-riddled world of the gospel music industry. Serayah also stars in the series with recurring guest roles from music icons Kirk Franklin, Tamar Braxton and Tasha Cobb. All of the show’s eight episodes will premiere exclusively on Bet+ on May 19. Watch the full trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

In celebration of the final season of “Grace and Frankie,” Netflix has released “A Farewell to 7 Seasons,” a new featurette showcasing highlights from the past seven seasons as well as exclusive interviews with cast and crew. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as well as show runners Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris take viewers down memory lane in the 20 minute video. The featurette comes just three days before the show’s final episodes premiere on April 29. The scripted comedy stars Fonda and Tomlin in the titular roles, and they are joined by Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Cambor, Lindsey Kraft, Marsha Mason, Tim Bagley, Peter Gallagher, Millicent Martin and Christine Woods. It is produced by Skydance Television, and Kauffman and Morris also serve as executive producers alongside Robbie Tollin, Hannah KS Canter, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Marcy Ross, Paula Weinstein and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Watch the full featurette below.

CASTING

Julian Sergi has joined the cast of Season 3 for “Ramy,” the critically-acclaimed Hulu comedy series. Sergi will play Yuval, a new business partner for the title character (played by series creator Ramy Youssef). Sergi is best known for his supporting role in films “War Dogs” and “Freaks of Nature,” as well as his appearances in the sketch comedy series “Key & Peele.”

Emily Hampshire (“Schitt’s Creek”), Tymika Tafari (“Paw Patrol”), Whitmer Thomas (“Shrill”), and Amar Chadha-Patel (“The Third Day”) have joined the cast of Zoe Lister Jones’ Roku Original comedy series “Slip,” which stars Lister-Jones as a woman disenchanted by her own marriage who goes on a journey through parallel universes. The show is produced by Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures.

FELLOWSHIPS

The Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) has selected the 10th annual class of its New Writers Fellowship, a non-studio professional development program focused on training new writers in Hollywood. The Fellowship, co-founded and co-chaired by Steve Tao and Leo Chu, features top industry writers, agents, producers and executives, and this year’s class will feature solely television writers who will participate in two months of virtual master classes, workshops, panels, table reads and one-one-one mentoring sessions.

The 2022 CAPE New Writers Fellowship participants and mentors are as follows:

Kirk Damato | Mentored by Rene Gube (Co-Executive Producer, “Superstore”)

Sandra Hamada | Mentored by Monica Macer (Showrunner/Executive Producer, “Queen Sugar”)

Liz Fields | Mentored by Veena Sud (Showrunner/Executive Producer, “The Killing”)

Sowmya Ashokkumar | Mentored by Sunil Nayar (Showrunner/Executive Producer, “Revenge”)

Kat Jiang | Mentored by Julie Wong (Supervising Producer, “Grey’s Anatomy”)

Kiran Alamelu Subramaniam | Mentored by April Shih (Co-Executive Producer, “Fargo”)

Matthew Dekneef | Mentored by Kyle Harimoto (Executive Producer, “NCIS: Los Angeles”)

For more information on the CAPE New Writers Fellowship and the 2022 Class, visit capeusa.org/cnwf.