Gwyneth Paltrow to Make Guest Appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ Alongside Doordash CEO Tony Xu

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to make her first-time appearance as a guest Shark in Season 14 of ABC’s “Shark Tank.” Doordash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu will also mark his first guest appearance this season.

The famed actor in films such as “Iron Man,” “Shakespeare in Love” and “Se7en,” Paltrow’s guest role will mark her first TV appearance in the business realm. In 2008, Paltrow founded the lifestyle brand known as Goop. She became CEO of the company in 2016. Alongside its book imprints, skincare and fragrances lines and live events, Goop has two shows on Netflix: “The Goop Lab with Gwenyth Paltrow” and “Sex, Love & Goop.” Now, Paltrow will join longtime sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary in their search for the next big thing.

Other guest sharks returning for this season includes Emma Grede, founding partner of Skims; Peter Jones, a dragon on the BBC’s “Dragon’s Den;” Daniel Lubetzky, founder of Kind and co-founder of Somos Foods; and Kendra Scott, founder, executive chairwoman and chief creative officer at Kendra Scott, LLC.

“Shark Tank” Season 14 will premiere with a live episode on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are also available on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The series is produced by MGM Television and Sony Pictures Television. Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, Yun Lingner, Max Swedlow and Phil Gurin, Brandon Wallace, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary are the executive producers of the show.