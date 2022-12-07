Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Adds ‘Vardy v. Rooney’ Star Chanel Cresswell (EXCLUSIVE)

Chanel Cresswell has joined the cast of Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively.

Cresswell will appear in a recurring role as Tammy, though further character details are being kept under wraps. Production is currently underway on the series in the U.K.

The series takes place in the same world as the film, but will feature an entirely new cast of characters. Theo James will star as Eddie, described as “the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile – only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe.” Other cast members include Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz, and Vinnie Jones.

Cresswell is next set to be seen in the highly-anticipated limited series “Vardy v. Rooney: A Courtroom Drama” opposite Michael Sheen. The series is based on the infamous feud between Coleen Rooney (played by Cresswell) and Rebekah Vardy (played by Natalia Tena). Cresswell is also known for starring in the film “This Is England” and the subsequent TV followups “This Is England ’86,” “This Is England ’88,” and “This Is England ’90.” She previously starred in the British sitcom “Trollied” in addition to shows like “Aliens,” “Des,” and “Sherwood.”

She is repped by Insight Management & Production and Pinnacle PR.

In the film version of “The Gentlemen,” Matthew McConaughey played Mickey Pearson, an American living in England who oversees a vast marijuana business hidden on the estates of cash-strapped members of the British aristocracy. It was released in 2019. Along with McConaughey, the cast included Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, and Hugh Grant among many others. It proved to be a box office success, grossing just over $115 million against a reported budget of $22 million.

Ritchie created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. Ritchie is also an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes. Read also executive produces along with Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. Hugh Warren is the series’ producer. Miramax TV is the studio.