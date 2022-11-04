Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Sets Main Cast, Including Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones

Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix has set its main cast.

Joining previously announced series lead Theo James in the series will be: Kaya Scodelario (“Crawl,” “The Pale Horse”), Daniel Ings (“I Hate Suzie”), Joely Richardson (“Lady Chatterley’s Lover”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” “The Mandalorian”), Peter Serafinowicz (“The Tick”), and Vinnie Jones (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” “Snatch”). The role will see Jones and Ritchie reunite for the first time since “Snatch,” which debuted in 2000.

Per Netflix, the series is set in the same world as “The Gentlemen” film, but will feature an entirely new cast of characters. Production begins in the U.K. on Nov. 7. James stars as Eddie, described as “the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile – only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest weed farm in Europe.”

“The world of ‘The Gentlemen’ is a little bit of me,” Ritchie said. “I’m thrilled that with Netflix, Miramax and Moonage we have this opportunity to inhabit it once again. We’re looking forward to bringing fans back into that world, introducing new characters and their stories and I am excited to be doing it with this extremely talented cast.”

In the film, Matthew McConaughey played Mickey Pearson, an American living in England who oversees a vast marijuana business hidden on the estates of cash-strapped members of the British aristocracy. “The Gentlemen” was released in 2019. Along with McConaughey, the cast included Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Jeremy Strong, Henry Golding, and Hugh Grant among many others. It proved to be a box office success, grossing just over $115 million against a reported budget of $22 million.

Ritchie created the series and co-wrote the pilot with Matthew Read. Ritchie is also an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes. Read also executive produces along with Marn Davies, Ivan Atkinson, Marc Helwig for Miramax TV, and Will Gould and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures. Hugh Warren is the series’ producer. Miramax TV is the studio, with Miramax having released the film.