Guy Fieri’s New Hollywood Cooking Game Show Sets Celebrity Guests (EXCLUSIVE)

Food Network continues to cook up its relationship with popular host Guy Fieri, who is gearing up to launch his sixth show with the network.

Fieri’s next outing is “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” a culinary game show with celebrity guests competing in food-related games and trivia that brings some Hollywood flavor into the TV chef’s ever-growing repertoire.

The series — which launches on Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. — will air on both Food Network and Discovery Plus, further establishing Fieri’s presence in the new Warner Bros. Discovery era, both on linear and streaming.

“If you put a game show, late night talk show and a food competition show in a blender, you get ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,’” Fieri said in a statement. “It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to — filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around.”

The culinary game show, which was first announced at the company’s Upfront, will see Fieri welcome his famous friends to the Flavortown Lounge to play classic party games, word puzzles and trivia with a culinary twist. Some games include garnishing a pizza to resemble Fieri, blindly decorating a cake and “Cooktionary,” a take on Pictionary but with food.

The celebrity contestants will compete in front of a live studio audience for the chance to win prizes for their favorite charity.

Contestants include Vivica A. Fox, Ron Funches, Billy Gardell, Jay Glazer, Carson Kressley, Natasha Leggero, Tara Lipinski, Cheech Marin, Ross Matthews, Maria Menounos, Brett Michaels, Alyssa Milano, Bobby Moynihan, Francia Raisa, Kevin Smith, Johnny Weir, Kym Whitley, Carnie Wilson, Penn and Teller, plus a handful of celebrity chefs and more.

Joining Fieri is chef Antonia Lofaso — a fan-favorite from Bravo’s “Top Chef,” and shows like “Chopped” and “Cutthroat Kitchen” — who will assist Fieri in the fun-and-games, almost like the Vanna White of Food Network.

“‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ is a culinary game show unlike any other,” said Jane Latman, president of home and food content and streaming at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Audiences will love playing along at home, trying to guess the answers and will pick up new food facts too. We get to join the party and enjoy the hilarious games led by the game master himself, Guy Fieri.”

“Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” is the latest show to join the celebrity chef’s portfolio, which presently includes “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games,” “Tournament of Champions,” Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” and Guy’s All-American Road Trip.”

“Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment. Fieri also serves as executive producer.