Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ Sets September Premiere on Apple TV+

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries “Gutsy” will debut on Apple TV+ on Sept. 9. The streamer announced the premiere date Thursday morning.

“Gutsy” is an eight-part documentary series that follows the former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States and her daughter as they speak with prominent women who have impacted the culture and their communities over the years. Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons throughout the series.

Based on the Clintons’ book “The Book of Gutsy Women,” Apple TV+ describes the docuseries as “a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.” The streamer also states that “Gutsy” will explore the mother-daughter relationship of its two hosts.

The production was first announced with a straight-to-series order in December 2020.

“Gutsy” comes from Apple by HiddenLight Productions, the production banner founded by the two Clintons and Sam Branson, in association with Left/Right LLC.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Johnny Webb, Siobhan Sinnerton, Roma Khanna, Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anna Chai. Chai also serves as showrunner. Kevin Vargas and Claire Featherstone serve as producers, while Huma Abedin and Bari Lurie serve as consulting producers.

HiddenLight has expanded its industry reach in recent months, establishing an unscripted label in January that is currently working on an eight-part Channel 4 series.