‘Grown-ish’ Renewed For Season 5, Adds ‘Black-ish’ Alum Marcus Scribner and New Showrunners

“Black-ish” may be ending, but the series’ creative universe continues: Freeform has ordered a fifth season of spinoff “Grown-ish.” And as “Black-ish” concludes, another one of that long-running series’ cast members is now set to segue over to “Grown-ish”: Marcrus Scribner has officially been added to the show’s cast.

Scribner will reprise his role as Andre Johnson Jr., and as the network explains, “he embarks on his own journey to being ‘grown.'” In moving to “Grown-ish,” Scribner joins his TV sister, Yara Shahidi (who plays Zoey), on the show.

Also, as part of the Season 5 pickup, playwright/producer Zakiyyah Alexander (“Russian Doll,” “La Brea”) and “Black-ish” executive producer/showrunner Courtney Lilly will take over as co-showrunners. Season 4 showrunner Julie Bean and executive producer Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry are departing the show.

“Grown-ish” will air its Season 4 finale, “Empire State of Mind,” on March 24, featuring Zoey’s college graduation from Cal U.

Scribner has already appeared on “Grown-ish” on a recurring basis, but this gives his character a permanent home now that “Black-ish” is over. He has won an NAACP Image Award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for playing Junior on “Black-ish.”

The final season of “Black-ish” is currently in its eighth and final season on ABC; new episodes return on March 22.

Season 5 of “Grown-ish” is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. The series is produced by ABC Signature.

Freeform said additional casting for Season 5 will be revealed at a later date. For now, besides Shahidi, “Grown-ish” stars Trevor Jackson, Jordan Buhat, Emily Arlook, Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey and Luka Sabbat.

Scribner is is repped by CAA, Artists First, imPRint and Del Shaw Moonves. Alexander is represented by WME, Map Point Management and Gang Tyre, and Lilly by by UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective and attorneys Jeff Frankel and Mike Castrillo at McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.