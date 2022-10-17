Fox Renews Animated Comedy ‘Grimsburg’ Starring Jon Hamm For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox has given out an early Season 2 renewal to the Jon Hamm-led animated comedy “Grimsburg” before the show has even premiered.

The announcement was made by Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment, during a MIPCOM panel moderated by Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief, Cynthia Littleton.

“’Grimsburg’ is yet another clear example of our strong commitment to, and intense focus on, upholding the high bar of standards any show must exceed in order to reside under the Animation Domination banner,” Thorn said. “Of course, having Jon Hamm’s talent and star power front and center is a great place to start. Equally important, everything we’re seeing with ‘Grimsburg’ – from the very first scripts and show bible to animatics and preliminary cuts – makes us believe we have a winner on our hands that beautifully complements our animation brand.”

“Grimsburg” does not currently have a premiere date but the show is expected to launch in 2023. It centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), described as “maybe the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack — himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferocious ex-wife and his lovably unstable son.”

Fox remains the only American broadcast network to air animated series in primetime, with the company doubling down on those efforts in recent years with the acquisition of the “Bob’s Burgers” animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

“Grimsburg” is also the latest Fox animated title to pick up an early Season 2 renewal, with the Dan Harmon series “Krapopolis” also getting renewed before its premiere. Both “Grimsburg” and “Krapopolis” are produced by Bento Box and are wholly owned by Fox. Both programs are being introduced to international program buyers at MIPCOM Cannes by FOX’s content sales unit, Fox Entertainment Global.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created “Grimsburg” and serve as co-executive producers. Chadd Gindin is the showrunner and executive producer. Hamm executive produces in addition to starring. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group also executive produce along with Connie Tavel. Bento Box is the studio.