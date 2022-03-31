‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Writer Takes Leave of Absence After Claims of Exaggerated Medical History

“Grey’s Anatomy” writer Elisabeth Finch has taken a personal leave of absence from the show following claims that she had exaggerated her medical history — some of which was allegedly used as inspiration for episodes of the medical drama.

As was first reported by The Ankler, Finch was originally placed on administrative leave March 17 while the studio, Disney-owned ABC Signature, looked into the allegations. Finch’s ailments, which include a rare form of bone cancer, the loss of part of her leg and knee replacement surgery, were said to have inspired storylines on the show. Though it had previously been reported that an investigation was launched into the writer, sources tell Variety that a formal investigation did not officially occur as Finch opted to take a leave of absence.

“I will always remain one of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ biggest fans. I loved the show from day one and had the honor to write for it since Season 11. The proudest moment of my career was watching survivors of rape receive the episode ‘Silent All These Years,'” Finch said in a statement to Variety through her lawyer, Andrew Brettler. “‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is one big-hearted, brilliant family. As hard as it is to take some time away right now, I know it is more important that I focus on my own family and my health. I’m immensely grateful to Disney, ABC and Shondaland for allowing me to do so and for supporting me through this very difficult time.”

Representatives for ABC did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Finch’s writing credits also include HBO’s “True Blood” and The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries.” In recent seasons of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Finch has been credited as a consulting producer and has also served as a co-executive producer, supervising producer and producer. Finch has also appeared on-camera as a nurse.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news of Finch’s leave.