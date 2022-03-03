‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Skylar Astin Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Skylar Astin — late of “Pitch Perfect,” and recently a star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” — has joined the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” in a recurring role. His arc will begin later this month, in the March 24 episode titled “Put the Squeeze on Me.”

According to representatives from ABC, Astin will play Todd Eames, and they provided a logline for the character: “Charming and handsome with a gentle soul, Eames holds a PhD in environmental sciences and loves a good spreadsheet. He is close with his sister, who is a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.” Will he be a potential love interest for OB-GYN resident Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), who so recently consummated a long-brewing will-they-or-won’t-they situation with her best friend Link (Chris Carmack)? Who can say! ABC reps were mum on the matter.

Astin first came to prominence as a musical theater actor, in the role of Georg in “Spring Awakening.” He starred as Jesse in “Pitch Perfect” (2012) and “Pitch Perfect 2,” and on television, he was on both the much-loved “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

In its 18th season, “Grey’s Anatomy” continues to be ABC’s No. 1 show in the 18-to-49 demographic, it’s one of the top-rated dramas on television (among the networks with ratings transparency) and it was renewed in January for a 19th season — with original stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. all set to return. In a recent interview with Variety, Kevin McKidd — who has played Owen Hunt since the show’s fifth season — said that while he doesn’t know how much longer “Grey’s Anatomy” will continue, “It feels like we’re kind of in the last chapter of the show.”

And in an interview last fall with Shonda Rhimes — who created “Grey’s Anatomy,” and oversaw it until its 14th season, when she handed the reins over to current showrunner, Krista Vernoff — said she will be the key person who’ll decide when it ends.

“Am I the person who decides when the show is over?” Rhimes asked rhetorically. “Yes. And I take full responsibility for that when or if everybody gets mad at me.”