‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Alum Rome Flynn to Recur on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome Flynn — who played the role of Gabriel Maddox as a series regular on Seasons 5 and 6 of Shondaland’s “How to Get Away With Murder” — is joining “Grey’s Anatomy” in a recurring role. He will play Wendell Ndugu, the brother of Winston (Anthony Hill), and this Thursday’s episode will mark his first appearance on the show.

According to ABC’s description of Wendell, the character is “a typical younger sibling with a mischievous sense of humor — he’s hoping to impress Winston with his new sales rep role at a medical technology company.” The logline of Thursday’s episode suggests that the physician shortage at Grey Sloan Memorial, prompted by the pandemic, is starting to become a true crisis — though it’s unclear whether “Grey’s Anatomy” viewers will learn more about Winston’s recently revealed expertise about snakes (or how Wendell might feel about snakes).

After making his television debut on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” from 2015-2017, and winning a Daytime Emmy for younger actor in a drama series, Flynn has recurred on the final season of Netflix’s “Dear White People” as David and on Season 2 of the streamer’s “Raising Dion,” which dropped in February. Flynn is also an R&B singer.

As Gabriel on “How to Get Away With Murder,” Flynn played the son of Sam Keating (Tom Verica) who was also a law student of Annalise’s (Viola Davis), and became enmeshed in the twisty, murderous doings of ABC’s #TGIF show until its conclusion. Additionally, he was a series regular on Gloria Calderón Kellett’s comedy “With Love,” which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December.

Flynn is represented by Weiner Dale Management, Innovative Artists, Emily Downs at Meyer & Downs and imPRint.