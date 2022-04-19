‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Adds Bianca A. Santos and Cedric Sanders to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Bianca A. Santos and Cedric Sanders have been added as recurring cast members on Season 18 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” playing a married couple in a dire medical situation — as if there is any other kind at Grey Sloan Memorial these days.

Sanders is playing Simon Clark, who is desribed thusly: “A devoted husband/ father-to-be, Simon is depleted from a long-term battle with a serious illness. He uses humor to distract himself from how serious his condition really is.” Santos is playing Kristen Clark, who as Simon’s spouse “struggles to remain stress-free for her unborn baby, while trying to support her extremely ill husband.”

Viewers will first see the Clarks on the May 12 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” titled “I’ll Cover You,” and the episode’s logline reveals that Link (Chris Carmack) is Simon’s doctor: “A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,”

Santos and Sanders will appear on three episodes this season.

Santos has appeared on “The Fosters,” MTV’s “Happyland” and “Legacies,” and is currently in production on “Stronghold,” and indie feature she’s producing and starring in. She is represented by The Rosenzweig Group, Global Artists Agency and attorney Lev Ginsburg. Sanders can be seen in Michael Bay’s “Ambulance,” he has guest starred on “9-1-1,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” and was a series regular on the ABC drama “Mind Games” with Christian Slater and Steve Zahn.

In January, ABC announced that “Grey’s Anatomy” — which remains one of the most popular shows on network television — will return for a 19th season, with original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are all set to return.