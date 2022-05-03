‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Celebrates Upcoming 400th Episode (TV News Roundup)

After almost 20 years of medical emergencies and juicy drama, “Grey’s Anatomy” is gearing up for its landmark 400th episode this May.

Set to air on May 26, the 400th episode of the series will air as a two-part Season 18 finale. The episode’s plot remains unknown, but will feature the return appearance of cast members Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, as the super couple Jackson and April (aka “Japril”). The finale has already wrapped filming.

On Monday, the cast and crew of the series celebrated the 400 episodes with a cake cutting. In attendance were executive producers of the show Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis and Zoanne Clack; Megha Tolia, president of production company Shondaland; Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich; Walt Disney Television entertainment chairman Dana Walden; ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis; and Disney General Entertainment Content chairman Peter Rice. On Tuesday, the cast and crew will also celebrate with a Season 18 wrap party.

Created in 2005 by Shonda Rhimes, “Grey’s Anatomy” stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, the chief of general surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The cast has undergone multiple shake-ups over the course of its history, with Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. as the only original main cast members remaining on the show. The 18th season has also featured Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Richard Flood, Anthony Hill and Scott Speedman. The series is the longest-running primetime scripted series currently airing on ABC, and has already been renewed for a 19th season.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The Apple TV+ sports documentary series “Greatness Code” has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming second season. Directed by Gotham Chopra, each episode of the series profiles a different world-class athlete, featuring a recreation of a particular career highlight through the use of visual effects. Season 2’s episodes will feature Lindsey Vonn, Marcus Rashford, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni, Scout Bassett and Bubba Wallace. Chopra executive produces the series with Ameeth Sankaran and Giselle Parets for Religion of Sports and Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron for Uninterrupted.

LATE NIGHT

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney and musical guest Father John Misty will guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” this Tuesday, José Andrés, Ron Howard and musical guests Lucius and Sheryl Crow will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Bill Hader, Minnie Driver and Hernan Diaz, while “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro and musical guest Teddy Swims. Mike Birbiglia will guest host “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” featuring Mike Myers, Iliza Shlesinger and musical guest the Black Crowes.