Gregory Itzin, Character Actor Who Played Villainous President on ‘24,’ Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, a character actor who played a Nixonian president on “24,” died Friday. He was 74. His death was announced on social media by Jon Cassar, a director and producer on the show. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the news, but did not provide information about the cause of death.

“He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with, but more than that he was an all around great guy,” Cassar tweeted. “He’ll be missed by his ’24’ family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend.”

Itzin was nominated for two Emmys for his work as the treacherous President Charles Logan on “24,” one for supporting actor in a drama and another for guest actor in a drama. The role, Itzin says, transformed his career.

“[It was] a sea change,” he said in a 2013 interview. “I was a working actor and that sort of thing, but now I’m an in resident villain.”

Itzin also appeared in “Airplane” as “religious zealot 1,” a blink-and-you-miss-it role that nevertheless gave him the first lines in the 1980 hit. Over the course of his career, he had a recurring part on “Friends” as Theodore Hannigan, the father of Paul Rudd’s Mike Hannigan, who became the boyfriend and eventual husband of Phoebe Buffay. He also appeared on “Murder One,” “MacGyver” and “NCIS.”

Itzin popped up in five different roles across the “Star Trek” universe of shows, guest starring on “Star Trek: Enterprise,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” among others.

On stage, Itzin was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in “The Kentucky Cycle,” Robert Schenkkan’s sprawling look at the American West. His films included “Lincoln,” “The Ides of March” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”