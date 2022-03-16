Greg Lipstone to Oversee Eurovision Expansion as President and COO of American Song Contest

Former Propagate president Greg Lipstone is making the move over to oversee American Song Contest Inc. as its president and COO, just days before the ambitious NBC competition series launches on March 21.

An offshoot of the long-running global phenomenon Eurovision, “American Song Contest” will attempt to try something similar in the United States, via song writing and performer competitors representing 56 U.S. states and territories. In taking over the company, Lipstone has been tasked with developing and growing the Eurovision Song Contest internationally via new markets and new revenue streams — including new and existing digital platforms, as well as finding production and broadcast partners in new markets.

“Greg’s unique profile with a combination of entrepreneurship and experience makes him the perfect complement to further expand the ASC footprint,” said Peter Settman, CEO of American Song Contest, Inc. “As one of our executive producers, we liked how he worked, and I learned that his lifelong success is a result of hard work combined with a fearless pursuit to excel in our industry. I’m thrilled and our entire team is beyond excited for Greg to join with us and build the next big entertainment universe.”

“American Song Contest” will air this year as a nine-week series is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, with competitors being eliminated down, March Madness-style, to a grand final.

Lipstone exited Propagate in September but continued to work with the company on foreign sales and distribution of the American Song Contest show, including YLE in Finland, RUV in Iceland, RTS in Serbia and ERT in Greece and SVT in Sweden. He has remained on board as an executive producer of American Song Contest.

Lipstone’s other credits include serving as CEO of All3Media America, where he was a founding partner and board member. For most of his career, Lipstone was on the tenpercentary side, spending 21 years at William Morris (where he eventually headed the TV department) and later moving to ICM. His packages included “Dancing with the Stars” (ABC), “The Office” (NBC), “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Kitchen Nightmares” (Fox), “Top Gear” (History) and more.