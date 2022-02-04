Producers Guild to Honor Greg Berlanti With Norman Lear Achievement Award

The Producers Guild of America has named producer, writer, director Greg Berlanti as this year’s honoree for the Norman Lear Achievement Award. Berlanti will receive the award at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive this award from everyone at the PGA, especially given it’s named after Norman Lear: the kindest, warmest and wisest legend I’ve ever had the good fortune of calling a friend. I’m so grateful to everyone at the Producers Guild and all of my coworkers who have helped make a moment like this possible,” said Berlanti.

The Norman Lear Award recognizes producers “who have made a remarkable impact on the art and craft of television.” Previous honorees include Marta Kauffman, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Ryan Murphy, Shonda Rhymes, Dick Wolf, Jerry Bruckheimer, Lorne Michaels, Aaron Spelling, Carsey/Werner/Mandabach, Steven Bochco and David E. Kelley. And of course, Norman Lear himself has received the award.

In a joint statement, PGA presidents Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher said Berlanti was picked due to his output of critically acclaimed and hit shows like “The Flash” and “The Flight Attendant.”

“Greg has produced some of the most obsession-worthy series in the history of television,” the duo said. “Greg’s ability to capture the world’s attention with captivating characters and innovative storylines, generation after generation, is unparalleled.”

Berlanti began his career in television as a staff writer on “Dawson’s Creek” and became an executive producer and showrunner of the series after only one year on staff. Berlanti’s credits since then include “Everwood,” “Brothers & Sisters,” “Political Animals,” “Arrow,” “Blindspot,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “You,” “Riverdale,” “Titans,” “Doom Patrol,” “All American” and “The Flight Attendant.”

Upcoming feature projects for Berlanti include Amazon’s “My Policeman,” directed by Michael Grandage and starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin; an untitled Rock Hudson Biopic, which he will direct; “Red, White and Royal Blue”; “Be More Chill”; and HBO Max’s “Moonshot.”

The 2022 Producers Guild Awards event chairs are Chris Thomes, VP, creative services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, exec producer, The Detective Agency. Anchor Street Collective produces the show for the PGA. Branden Chapman is exec producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is director.