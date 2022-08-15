‘The Great American Recipe’ Season 2 Gets Summer 2023 Release Date From PBS (TV News Roundup)

Season 2 of the cooking competition series “The Great American Recipe” is set to premiere in Summer 2023, PBS announced Monday. The programmer also announced that Silvia Martinez, a home cook from California, won the series’ first season.

“The Great American Recipe” celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique and iconic. The second season will once again give home cooks from around the country another opportunity to showcase their beloved signature dishes. Alejandro Ramos will once again serve as host, and chefs Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot will return as judges. Production for Season 2 of the series, which is co-produced by VPM and Objective Media Group America, is scheduled to begin in Fall 2022.

“We’re excited to be bringing back this wonderfully warm show to PBS,” Jilly Pearce, president of Objective Media Group America, said. “It’s a unique kind of cooking competition, a celebratory series where the judges offer professional advice and the contestants root for each other and bond through the shared stories of food and family.”

Martinez, a California home cook who grew up making Mexican dishes she learned from her grandmother, aunts and mother, was revealed as the winner of Season 1 on Friday, Aug. 12. Originally from Guanajuato in central Mexico, Martinez formerly had a career as a human resources executive and university instructor before transitioning to life in the U.S. after meeting and marrying her husband.

“Congratulations to Silvia Martinez for being named the winner of the first season of ‘The Great American Recipe” Zara Frankel, director of programming and development of general audience programming at PBS, said. “The first season was a multiplatform success, attracting younger and more diverse audiences for PBS as part of our ongoing commitment to showcasing a range of voices and perspectives. We are delighted that the show resonated with viewers and are thrilled to be bringing new episodes of this fan-favorite back to audiences across the country.”

All episodes of “The Great American Recipe” are currently streaming on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

Also in today’s TV news:

AWARDS

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) announced its lineup of honorees for its 36th Impact Awards Gala. The honorees include George Lopez (“Lopez vs. Lopez”), Mayan Lopez (“Lopez vs. Lopez”), Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”), Francia Raisa (“How I Met Your Father”) and Yvett Merino (“Encanto”). The Impact Awards, which will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, celebrate the individuals who have dedicated themselves to creating a more inclusive entertainment industry through the positive portrayal of the Latinx community, both in front of and behind the camera. The ceremony will be hosted by Jessica Marie Garcia, with a special appearance by U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Adrianne Anderson has been elevated to senior vice president of content development at ABC Owned Television Stations. The marketing executive will report to station group President Chad Matthews. In her new role, Anderson will be responsible for creating, leading and executing the multiplatform content vision and strategies across all eight local brands and businesses in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. Most recently, Anderson served as vice president of programming, marketing and content development at KABC Los Angeles. She is a member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and Promax.