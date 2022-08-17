Great American Community to Launch 15 New TV Series at Launch; Trevor Donovan, Danica McKeller and More Fan Favorites to Star

When Great American Media’s free app, Great American Community, launches on Sept. 26, it will introduce viewers to 15 original short-form series, each headlined by well-known lifestyle experts and TV stars.

On launch day, multiple episodes of all series will be available. New episodes will premiere on regularly scheduled days throughout the year, with no offseason.

“We are thrilled to be launching Great American Community with fifteen new, always-on series that are topical, relatable and hosted by our growing family of recognizable talent,” says Great American Media president and CEO Bill Abbott. “This new platform represents an important evolution of the company’s digital strategy and gives our passionate fans a fun and engaging new way to interact with our stars in a trusted, family-friendly environment, 365 days a year.”

One month after the app’s launch, Great American Family will launch its holiday content, kicking it off on Oct. 28.

The 15 exclusive shows will feature “fresh advice and inspirational stories from each host,” including fan-favorite actors Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison, Trevor Donovan, Jill Wagner, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lauren Makk, Kym Douglas, Larissa Wohl, Emily Hutchinson, Lawrence Zarian, Shirley Bovshow, Maria Provenzano, Jamie Tarence, Mahaila McKellar and Lizzy Mathis.

Additional hosts and shows will be announced in the coming months. Executive producers include Tracy Verna, Laura Pierson and Michael Hinkley.

Below is the full slate of new shows, all premiering on Great American Community on Sept. 26.

“The Modern Mom With Debbie Matenopoulos” (Mondays and Fridays)

Each week, Matenopoulos will share easy-to-master recipes, fashion and beauty advice and tips and tricks she has learned during her two-decade career.

“Giving & Caring With Larissa Wohl” (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays)

Larissa Wohl, a pet adoption advocate, will present uplifting segments featuring weekly animal adoptions and shelter spotlights about people who do extraordinary things.

“Affordably Fabulous With Lauren Makk” (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

Interior designer Lauren Makk will share tips for creating a “fabulous life on a budget.”

“Beauty and Blessings With Kym Douglas” (Wednesdays and Sundays)

In her show, Kym Douglas will share beauty and skin care tips, fashion advice and inspirational encouragement to feel your most beautiful the inside out.

“Eden Living With Shirley Bovshow” (Thursdays and Saturdays)

Shirley Bovshow, a landscaping artist and expert gardener, will share all her must-have tips for caring for plants and flowers.

“Everyday Celebrations With Maria Provenzano” (Wednesdays and Fridays)

Celebrity chef Maria Provenzano with share delicious recipes and host how-to sessions for all the celebrations in your every-day life.

“A Beautiful Life With Lawrence Zarian” (Mondays and Fridays)

Author Lawrence Zarian will share stories from his “You Are Beautiful” podcast to uplift and inspire women of every shape and size.

“All Things Cool With Lizzy Mathis” (Fridays and Sundays)

Lizzy Mathis, the founder of The Cool Mom Co., gives advice to other mothers on how to put themselves first and focus in personal passions.

“The Sweet Life With Emily Hutchinson” (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

Emily Hutchinson presents lessons on how to bake the most unique and yummy creations.

“Southern Savvy With Jamie Tarence” (Mondays and Thursdays)

Southern chef, author and host Jamie Tarence spills on everything from fashion and beauty to cooking and baking.

“The Mindful Life With Mahaila McKellar” (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

Actress, author and certified meditation teacher Mahaila McKellar shares how to focus on positivity and mindfulness on stressful days.

“The Good Life With Cameron Mathison” (Tuesdays and Sundays)

Actor and host Cameron Mathison teaches lessons for how to create a healthier you from the inside out.

“Bits of Joy With Danica McKellar” (Mondays and Thursdays)

Beloved actresses Danica McKellar brings her positivity and love for helping others to this series, sharing “Bible Bits, Healthy Bits and Math Bits.”

“Farm and Family With Jill Wagner” (Wednesdays and Sundays)

Actress Jill Wagner presents a look inside her life at home on the farm in Nashville, including her workouts, family time and “Soulful Sundays.”

“Everyday Adventures With Trevor Donovan” (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

Fan-favorite Trevor Donovan gives fans a peak at his everyday life joys, including different adventures and his love for dogs.